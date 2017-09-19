Man fatally shot during attempted robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Police say a man is dead after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Omaha.

Police responded to the shooting call at Bizarre Glass shortly after 11 p.m. Monday. An employee at the business said he fired a gun at two suspects who were attempting to rob the store.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jose Mario Velazquez, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. Police say he died at the hospital.