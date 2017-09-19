Melania Trump threatens lawsuit over English class billboard

ZAGREB, Croatia — Billboards featuring Melania Trump and the slogan "just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English" have been removed from the Croatian capital after her lawyer threatened a lawsuit.

The billboards were part of a marketing campaign by a private English language school, which tried to persuade Croats to learn English by reminding them of the Slovenian-born U.S. first lady's personal experience.

But Mrs. Trump did not accept what was apparently meant to be a joke. Her Slovenian lawyer demanded that the billboards be immediately removed.

Lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar tells the AP that she is "satisfied with the fact that the school admitted that they violated the law" and that the billboards were removed on Tuesday.