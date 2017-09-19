Member of Kennedy family pays fine after arrest at party

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts have dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against a Kennedy family member who was arrested last month after complaints about a loud party.

Matthew "Max" Kennedy appeared in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl) District Court on Tuesday. He was found responsible for a noise violation and paid a $150 fine.

Police say officers responded to a Hyannis (hy-AN'-ihs) Port home Aug. 20 for noise complaints. Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody.

The Boston Globe reports Matthew Kennedy says in a statement he's "happy this matter is resolved."

Caroline Kennedy is to be arraigned Nov. 22, the 54th anniversary of the assassination of her great uncle President John F. Kennedy. It's unclear if she has an attorney.