Mississippi to tax short-term lodging outside hotels, motels
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi will start taxing short-term lodging rentals booked online through companies such as Airbnb.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the new regulation takes effect Sept. 28.
Kathy Waterbury, associate commissioner at the Department of Revenue, says Mississippi will start collecting state and local taxes at the same rate on short-term rentals in apartments, whole homes or rooms within homes.
Waterbury says the new regulation reflects changes in how people book overnight stays.
