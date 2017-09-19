Missouri trooper gets jail, probation in man's drowning
A
A
Share via Email
VERSAILLES, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper will spend 10 days in jail and two years on supervised probation for the death of a handcuffed man who drowned when he fell out of the trooper's boat.
Trooper Anthony Piercy was sentenced Tuesday in the May 2014 death of Brandon Ellingson on the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Kansas City Star reports Piercy avoided a trial for involuntary manslaughter by pleading guilty in June to a
Piercy pulled Ellingson over on the Lake of the Ozarks for suspicion of boating while intoxicated. Ellingson drowned after a wave threw him off the boat without a secured life vest.
At Tuesday's hearing, Ellingson's father, Craig Ellingson of Clive, Iowa, said Piercy was the reason his son was dead.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
Canadians should worry about phone searches at U.S. border, committee hears
-
Two men wanted after attempted abduction of girl: Nova Scotia police