Montana school bus crash kills 2 adults, injures 4 children

BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities say a school bus taking students on northeastern Montana field trip has collided head-on with a pickup truck in a crash that killed the bus driver and the pickup's driver.

The Montana Highway Patrol said Tuesday that four eighth-graders were injured along with an adult field trip chaperone.

The highway patrol says the accident happened about 15 miles (24 kilometres ) west of the small city of Glasgow as the students headed to Havre on the trip focusing on Montana state history.

Trooper Mitch Willett tells The Billings Gazette that the female driver of the pickup and the male Glasgow Public Schools bus driver died. They were not immediately identified.

The injured were being treated at Glasgow's hospital. Willett did not know the extent of their injuries.

___