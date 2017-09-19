More Palestinians seek Abbas resignation; skeptical of Trump

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A poll indicates that 67 per cent of Palestinians demand the resignation of President Mahmoud Abbas, up 5 points from June, and that three-quarters believe the Trump administration isn't serious about an Israel-Palestinian peace deal.

The survey among 1,270 Palestinians was published Tuesday, a day ahead of a Trump-Abbas meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research poll had an error margin of 3 percentage points.

President Donald Trump said this week that his administration is "working very hard" toward a deal, but hasn't publicly supported establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel or offered another path forward.