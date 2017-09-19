News / World

New Zealand officials cancel flights due to fuel shortage

In this Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 photo, New Zealand Refinery staff work at the site of a jet fuel pipeline leak on a farm near Ruakaka in the North Island of New Zealand. A rupture in the main pipeline carrying jet fuel to New Zealand's largest airport has disrupted the travel plans of thousands of people and is expected to cause further flight cancellations and delays through next week. (John Stone/Northern Advocate via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's lawmakers and public employees have been told to cancel all nonessential flights to Auckland as a fuel shortage at the nation's largest airport continues to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of people.

The main pipeline that carries jet fuel to Auckland Airport ruptured last week. Since then, at least 70 domestic and international flights have been cancelled , including 29 on Tuesday. Other flights have been delayed or rerouted.

Airlines have been restricted to using 30 per cent of their normal jet fuel allowance at the airport. The carriers have managed to continue a majority of their scheduled flights, in some cases by refuelling elsewhere.

Pipeline owners Refining New Zealand say the pipeline was struck by a digger or other machinery and should be repaired by next Tuesday.

