NY fire department lieutenant charged with selling heroin
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. — Authorities have charged a member of two fire departments in New York with selling heroin.
The Star-Gazette of Elmira reports (http://stargaz.tt/2ybRsf4 ) that a Chemung County grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Margeson on a felony count of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
The Horseheads resident was arrested Monday by the county sheriff's office after a 10-month investigation into the sale of heroin in his hometown, located near the Pennsylvania border 75 miles (120
Margeson is a lieutenant with the Corning Fire Department, which he joined in 1998. He's also a deputy chief with the Horseheads Fire Department, a volunteer organization.
He has been suspended from both positions.
Margeson has been released from the county jail. His attorney wasn't available for comment.
