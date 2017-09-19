Oklahoma police now say 7 officers injured in shootout

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Police now say seven officers were injured during a weekend shootout in central Oklahoma, and one officer remains hospitalized.

Police initially said two officers were wounded Sunday as they tried to serve a search warrant following a kidnapping attempt in Chickasha, about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music said Tuesday that seven officers were injured after the suspect allegedly opened fire from a local home, though most officers were treated at the scene. Music says one officer remains hospitalized, with injuries to his right arm.