Oklahoma police now say 7 officers injured in shootout
A
A
Share via Email
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Police now say seven officers were injured during a weekend shootout in central Oklahoma, and one officer remains hospitalized.
Police initially said two officers were wounded Sunday as they tried to serve a search warrant following a kidnapping attempt in Chickasha, about 40 miles (65
Chickasha Police Chief Goebel Music said Tuesday that seven officers were injured after the suspect allegedly opened fire from a local home, though most officers were treated at the scene. Music says one officer remains hospitalized, with injuries to his right arm.
The suspect, 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler, is being held in the Grady County Jail on complaints of kidnapping, assault and battery and shooting with intent to kill. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
Canadians should worry about phone searches at U.S. border, committee hears
-
Two men wanted after attempted abduction of girl: Nova Scotia police