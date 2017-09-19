Pro-independence Catalan mayors appear before prosecutors
MADRID — The first of more than 700 mayors under investigation for supporting a planned independence referendum for Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia have appeared before prosecutors, but refused to testify.
The mayors of the small towns of Oliana, Pont de Suert and Mollerussa were greeted by supporters who shouted "we will vote" after their appearances Tuesday.
Spanish police on Tuesday continued raids to seize documents related to the referendum.
Catalonia, which represents a fifth of Spain's 1.1-trillion-euro economy, has some 900 mayors. The mayor of the capital, Barcelona, is not under investigation.
The region's 7.5 million inhabitants are nearly evenly divided over independence.
