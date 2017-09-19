Professor in sexual misconduct complaint placed on leave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester has placed a professor on leave and launched an independent investigation into the school's handling of sexual misconduct accusations against him.

The private university said Tuesday a special committee will review allegations detailed in a federal complaint filed by seven current and former faculty members and a graduate student. They accuse the university of creating a hostile work environment in retaliation for bringing Professor T. Florian Jaeger's alleged behaviour to light.

Jaeger says he's unable to comment on accusations that he sexually harassed female graduate students. A university investigation cleared him of wrongdoing.

The probe into the university's investigation and overall handling of the case will be led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White.