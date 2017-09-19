Propane tank explodes at house, killing painter in basement
A
A
Share via Email
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — A propane tank has exploded at a New Hampshire house, collapsing the house and killing a painter who was in the basement.
Crews from multiple towns responded to the house in New Boston following Tuesday morning's explosion. The house is an area where new homes are under construction.
WMUR-TV reports the worker has been identified as 46-year-old Antonio DeSouza, of Nashua.
Messages left with the New Boston fire and police departments haven't been returned.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
Canadians should worry about phone searches at U.S. border, committee hears
-
Two men wanted after attempted abduction of girl: Nova Scotia police