Report: Russian helicopter fires on spectators at drills
MOSCOW — A Russian news
The video on the online 66.ru news portal shows a pair of helicopter gunships buzzing low, with one of them firing a rocket that explodes next to a spectator.
It said Tuesday two people were wounded and two vehicles destroyed in the incident during the Zapad (West) 2017
The Russian military acknowledged Tuesday the video was genuine, but denied it happened Monday. It did not specify when or where the incident in the video took place but said no one was hurt.
