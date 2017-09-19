Report: Russian helicopter fires on spectators at drills

MOSCOW — A Russian news website says two people were wounded when a helicopter gunship accidentally fired on spectators during military drills in western Russia.

The video on the online 66.ru news portal shows a pair of helicopter gunships buzzing low, with one of them firing a rocket that explodes next to a spectator.

It said Tuesday two people were wounded and two vehicles destroyed in the incident during the Zapad (West) 2017 manoeuvrs . It said it happened Sunday or Monday at the Luzhsky range, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the border with Estonia.