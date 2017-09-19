RNC: Spending on legal bills for Trump Jr. nears $200K

NEW YORK — The Republican National Committee has spent nearly $200,000 on legal fees for President Donald Trump's eldest son in connection with the Russia investigation.

An RNC official says about $167,000 was paid to Donald Trump Jr.'s attorney, Alan Futerfas. Another $30,000 went to the law firm of Williams & Jenson, which helped prepare him for testimony. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss financial information not yet made public.

Trump Jr. recently testified in private to Senate investigators that he did not collude with Russia to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign against his father.

Investigators want to learn more about a June 2016 meeting Trump Jr. had at Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer.