Russian navy launches barrage of cruise missiles in drills

MOSCOW — The Russian military says its warships have test-fired cruise missiles in an exercise that comes along with weeklong war games held by Russia and Belarus.

The Defence Ministry said Tuesday that the Northern Fleet's flagship, the nuclear-powered Peter the Great missile cruiser, two nuclear submarines and a destroyer launched cruise missiles at mock targets. As part of the drills, crews also launched the Bastion anti-ship missiles.

The Zapad (West) 2017 manoeuvrs began Thursday at several firing ranges in Belarus and western Russia. They run through Wednesday.