Stanislav Petrov, who averted nuclear war, dies at 77

MOSCOW — Stanislav Petrov, a former Soviet military officer known in the West as "The man who saved the world" for his role in averting a nuclear war has died. He was 77.

Petrov's German friend, Karl Schumacher, said Tuesday that he died in May. Schumacher called Petrov earlier this month to wish him a happy birthday, but was told by Petrov's son that his father had died. Petrov's son also confirmed the death to the Russian state Zvezda TV station Tuesday.