The Latest: Corker says tentative agreement on debt figure

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a Republican plan to overhaul U.S. taxes (all times local):

1 p.m.

Sen. Bob Corker says he's reached a tentative agreement with other Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee on how much its tax plan would add to the government's debt.

Corker, a senior Republican who opposes adding to the deficit, didn't offer a figure. But after meeting with other top Republicans, he said he's willing to take into account revenue boosts from "pro-growth tax reform" when voting for a budget plan.

Traditional Capitol Hill scorekeepers are likely to say the GOP plan would add more than $1 trillion over a decade to the $20 trillion-plus debt. Tax-cut advocates on the budget panel were pressing for a tax cut of $1.5 trillion or more.

Corker said Republicans are in a "very good place" on the tax figure.

___

10:35 a.m.

A Republican on the Senate Budget Committee says that tax-cut advocates on the panel are pressing for cuts that could add $1.5 trillion or more to the deficit over the coming decade.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said he's backing "as aggressive pro-growth tax reform as we can get." He says a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut "ought to be a minimum."

Republicans on the panel are grappling over how much the ongoing tax cut push will add to the nation's $20 trillion-plus debt.