The Latest: Official: Hitler speech found at suspect's home

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on the killings of two black men in Baton Rouge (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A law enforcement official says a copy of an Adolf Hitler speech was found at the home of white man accused of killing two black men and firing on a black family.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said at an earlier news conference that Kenneth James Gleason would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths last week of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work.

Authorities say the men were unarmed when they were attacked. Authorities say Gleason also shot at the house of a black family in his neighbourhood before the killings. No one was hurt in that shooting.

___

11 a.m.

Louisiana authorities say a white man accused of killing two black men has been linked to third shooting in which he fired on the house of an African-American family in his neighbourhood .

No one died in that shooting, which occurred before the other two deaths. Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said he was confident that Kenneth James Gleason "would have killed again" if he had the chance.

Authorities would not say what the motive for the shootings was but said they had not ruled out that they were racially motivated.

___

10:45 a.m.

Authorities say a 23-year-old white Baton Rouge man has been arrested and will be charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two black men in attacks that police said may have been racially motivated.

Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said Tuesday that Kenneth James Gleason is accused of killing the two men. He didn't immediately say what he thought the motive was.

Police arrested Gleason over the weekend on drug charges, but he was bailed out of jail late Sunday even though authorities considered him a "person of interest" in the shooting of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was killed while walking to work.

It's not clear whether Gleason has an attorney. Attempts to reach him and his immediate family have not been successful.

___

9 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has scheduled a news conference to discuss the arrest of a 23-year-old white man whom police have called a "person of interest" in the fatal shootings of two black men.

A department spokesman's email about Tuesday's news conference doesn't specify whether police have arrested Kenneth Gleason on charges related to last week's killings or whether they will discuss his arrest over the weekend on unrelated drug charges.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola, a department spokesman, said Monday that Gleason "has not been cleared" and remains a "person of interest" in the investigation of the killings.