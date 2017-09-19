Tolls to be reinstated on Florida roads starting Thursday
A
A
Share via Email
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation says it will start collecting tolls on state roadways and bridges again after more than a two-week suspension because of Hurricane Irma.
Tolls were suspended across Florida on Sept. 5 to help with Irma evacuation and relief efforts.
In a news release, the agency said tolls will once again be collected starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday for all roads except a portion of the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts. Monroe County includes the Florida Keys, among the hardest-hit areas.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Man assaulted after violent encounter with driver in downtown Halifax
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
‘We shall survive by the grace of God’: Hurricane Maria pounds Dominica with catastrophic force