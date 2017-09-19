Trump, Pence to campaign for Strange before GOP runoff

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence will campaign for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange in the final days before the hotly contested Republican runoff between Strange and Roy Moore, the state's former chief justice.

Trump will attend a campaign rally on Friday for Strange at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The event had originally been planned for Saturday but was moved to Friday, the senator's campaign announced.

Pence will be in Alabama Monday to make the case for Strange, who is locked in a Sept. 26 runoff battle for the Republican nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat. Details on Pence's visit haven't been released.