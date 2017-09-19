Trump, Pence to campaign for Strange before GOP runoff
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and
Trump will attend a campaign rally on Friday for Strange at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The event had originally been planned for Saturday but was moved to Friday, the senator's campaign announced.
Pence will be in Alabama Monday to make the case for Strange, who is locked in a Sept. 26 runoff battle for the Republican nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat. Details on Pence's visit haven't been released.
Strange has been forced into a tight race with Moore despite the backing of Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
