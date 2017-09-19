UK ends training for Myanmar military over Rohingya crisis

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain is suspending training support for Myanmar's military because of the treatment of the country's Rohingya minority.

Britain is among the countries that have urged Myanmar's political leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to halt the violence against the Muslim minority group.

More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled for neighbouring Bangladesh since Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar police and paramilitary posts in late August. The military responded with what it called "clearance operations."

Speaking Tuesday in New York, May said "this military action needs to stop." She said "there will be no further defence engagement or military training" with Myanmar until the crisis ends.