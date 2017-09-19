US housing starts fall 0.8 pct., a 2nd straight monthly drop
WASHINGTON — Homebuilders slowed their pace of construction by a sharp 0.8
The overall drop occurred even though would-be homebuyers face both a shortage of properties for sale and escalating prices. Those two forces would normally help spur faster home construction. But builders point to a shortage of skilled workers and rising land costs for development.
The tepid sales numbers suggest that it has become more profitable for companies to build a smaller number of homes for the affluent than to ramp up construction for a broader swath of buyers and renters.
Housing starts slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.18 million, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.
Damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma didn't appear to have hurt August housing construction. But the floods, rain and wind struck an area that represents fully 13
Behind the August decrease was a 5.8
Still, starts for single-family houses crept up just 1.6
The multi-year decline in listings has helped cause home prices to climb at more than double the pace of wage growth.
Over the past 12 months, the number of existing homes for sale has plummeted 9
So far this year, total home construction has risen only 2.7
Building permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 5.7