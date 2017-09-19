US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil prices rise
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Tuesday, extending the market's gains from a day earlier. Banks and technology companies were among the biggest gainers. Energy stocks also rose. Health care and consumer-focused stocks lagged the most.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1
THE FED: Investors have their eye on the Federal Reserve, which was holding a two-day meeting of its policymakers. The panel was expected to deliver an update on the Fed's view of the economy Wednesday. Forecasters expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged and stick to plans to raise rates in December. Traders will be listening for any indications that the central bank could move sooner on a rate increase and for details on the timing for when the Fed might start shrinking its multitrillion-dollar stockpile of bonds.
FINANCIALS RALLY: Investors sent shares in banks and other financial companies higher. Progressive rose $1.41, or 3
TECH RISING: Technology stocks were also among the big gainers. NetApp climbed $1.10, or 2.7
REVVED UP: AutoZone rose 0.6
COMBO MEAL: Bob Evans Farms jumped 5.6
UNHEALTHY: Several health insurers were trading lower. Envision Healthcare slumped $2.27, or 4.8
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.23
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2 cents to $49.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 14 cents to $55.48 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 111.31 yen from 111.47 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1988 from $1.1953.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global shares were mixed. In Europe, Germany's DAX was 0.1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘We shall survive by the grace of God’: Hurricane Maria pounds Dominica with catastrophic force
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
Canadians should worry about phone searches at U.S. border, committee hears