Wallenberg relatives vow to appeal Russian court ruling

MOSCOW — Relatives of Raoul Wallenberg say they will appeal a Russian court's verdict to turn down their lawsuit asking the KGB's main successor agency to provide full information about the Swedish diplomat who disappeared after helping at least 20,000 Hungarian Jews escape the Holocaust.

Wallenberg's niece, Marie Dupuy, said Monday's ruling "only strengthens our family's resolve." She added in a statement Tuesday that "we will appeal this verdict, which violates not only our rights but also those of my uncle and millions of other victims of repression and their families in Russia today."