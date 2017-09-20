Afghan president: US goal is to control 80 per cent of nation

WASHINGTON — Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani says the Trump administration has a four-year objective to bring 80 per cent of the country back under the government's control.

President Donald Trump has so far offered few specifics of his plan for Afghanistan where the Taliban currently hold sway in nearly 50 per cent of the country.

Trump has said that he doesn't want to discuss military tactics, timetables or troop numbers, although senior officials have said the president' plan involves sending up to 3,900 more U.S. troops on top of the roughly 8,400 Americans currently there.

"The four year plan involves the goal of really bringing 80 per cent of the territory of the country under control," Ghani told National Public Radio in an interview that airs Thursday.

Ghani said the U.S. strategy is three-fold — double the size of the Afghan commando force and elevating it from a division to a corps command, bolster Afghanistan's military airpower and overhaul military leadership as part of broader reform of the Afghan security forces. Ghani stressed that U.S. troops will continue to advise, assist and train Afghan forces and will not return to a combat role.

"We have six ground army corps commands in various parts of Afghanistan," Ghani said. "The advisers will be working now at the division level to make sure that the systems processes are there.