Body of hiker who fell from cliff recovered on Oregon beach
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say the body of a hiker who fell from an Oregon cliff more than a week ago has washed ashore.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Michael Berland says 51-year-old Joseph McDonald Lescene of British Columbia fell 800 feet (243
Emergency responders from Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue quickly found Lescene's backpack in the water, but his body was not discovered until it washed ashore Tuesday at Short Sands Beach. The Tillamook County Medical Examiner helped with identification.
Police do not suspect foul play.
