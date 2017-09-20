Body of hiker who fell from cliff recovered on Oregon beach

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say the body of a hiker who fell from an Oregon cliff more than a week ago has washed ashore.

Oregon State Police Sgt. Michael Berland says 51-year-old Joseph McDonald Lescene of British Columbia fell 800 feet (243 metres ) into the ocean after losing his footing while hiking with his wife Sept. 11.

Emergency responders from Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue quickly found Lescene's backpack in the water, but his body was not discovered until it washed ashore Tuesday at Short Sands Beach. The Tillamook County Medical Examiner helped with identification.