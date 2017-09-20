Boris Johnson muscles his way to centre of UK Brexit debate
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Britain's undiplomatic chief diplomat, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, has thrown politics into turmoil by thrusting himself to the front of the Brexit debate at the worst possible time for the country's leader.
Johnson has been accused of insubordination after he laid out his vision for Brexit in a newspaper article, days before a major speech by Prime Minister Theresa May. Rivals have called for him to be fired.
The furor has put Johnson exactly where he likes to be: at the
Johnson denies that he is
But Leeds University politics lecturer Victoria Honeyman said Wednesday that Johnson is trying to show that May is a "lame duck" who lacks the authority to fire him.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Councillors 'frustrated' over lack of accessible transit in Halifax
-
Pedal power only as council bans motorized bicycles on Halifax parks and trails
-
Sparks fly between candidates after first official mayoral debate
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas