Boris Johnson muscles his way to centre of UK Brexit debate

LONDON — Britain's undiplomatic chief diplomat, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, has thrown politics into turmoil by thrusting himself to the front of the Brexit debate at the worst possible time for the country's leader.

Johnson has been accused of insubordination after he laid out his vision for Brexit in a newspaper article, days before a major speech by Prime Minister Theresa May. Rivals have called for him to be fired.

The furor has put Johnson exactly where he likes to be: at the centre of attention.

Johnson denies that he is manoeuvring against May and says the government is "a nest of singing birds."