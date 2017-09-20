Boy killed at huge protests over Togo president's tenure

LOME, Togo — Togo's security minister says a 10-year-old boy was killed and at least 10 other people were injured during protests over the passage of a bill that critics fear would allow the West African country's president to seek re-election indefinitely.

The security minister, Colonel Damehame Yark, said some government opponents brought weapons to the Wednesday protests that drew hundreds of thousands.

Parliament members from the ruling party passed a bill on Tuesday that the opposition says does not include term limits for President Faure Gnassingbe. He has been in office since his father died in 2005.

The legislation next will be submitted to voters as a referendum.