Cargo plane makes belly landing at Maine airport
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Officials say a plane carrying mail had to make an emergency landing in Maine, because its landing gear failed.
The twin-engine Wiggins Airways plane carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service made the belly landing at the Northern Maine Regional Airport in Presque Isle. No one was seriously hurt.
WAGM-TV reports that pilot Eric Albright circled the airport to burn off fuel before landing at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Video shows the plane making a smooth landing and skidding on the runway. The fire department laid down foam to prevent a fire.
The airport was shut down for several hours. The pilot was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
