China-Singapore relations warm during Lee's visit
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — Relations between China and Singapore, which have suffered a series of hiccups, are officially warming up with the visit to China of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Lee to Beijing on Wednesday, calling his three-day visit "a reflection of the closeness of the two countries' relations."
The issues between Singapore and Beijing — especially over Singapore's strategic relationship with Washington and its stance on China's territorial disputes with its