Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighbourhood .

Cathy Budde says she was first alerted to the woman she's dubbed "The Mad Pooper" by her children, who caught the jogger in the act weeks ago. Budde tells KKTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2xO8JPl ) the woman apologized after she questioned her. But she says the jogger has left something behind on her runs at least once a week for the past seven weeks.

Police have asked Budde to take pictures of the woman so they can try to identify her. Budde has put up a sign asking the woman to stop. She says there are public restrooms in the area.