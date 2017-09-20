Daryl Hall renews effort for outdoor stage at NY music venue

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Officials in an upstate New York town are again considering Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall's request to build an outdoor stage at his restaurant and music venue.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports (http://pojonews.co/2f8nQYe ) the town of Pawling Planning Board discussed the project during its meeting this week.

Kenneth Stenger, an attorney representing the board, says the discussion centred on the volume of sound live music would produce during outdoor performances at Daryl's House.

The Hall & Oates musician's business filed a lawsuit against the town earlier this year, claiming the town's effort to lower the venue's maximum occupancy would force the restaurant to close.

William Sayegh, an attorney for Daryl's House, says Hall is working closely with the town to secure approvals for the outdoor expansion.

