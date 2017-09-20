Don Henley, Lyle Lovett, Clint Black plan Harvey benefit

FORT WORTH, Texas — Don Henley, Lyle Lovett and Clint Black are the latest musicians planning a concert to raise money for victims of Harvey.

The trio on Wednesday announced a Nov. 28 show at Bass Hall in Fort Worth.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the "Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert." Proceeds will be distributed by the North Texas Community Foundation .

Harvey slammed South Texas on Aug. 25, dropping torrential rain that flooded parts of Houston and nearby cities. Thousands of people evacuated their homes.