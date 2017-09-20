El Paso Times editor resigns in effort to save newsroom jobs

EL PASO, Texas — The executive editor of the El Paso Times is leaving the paper after being directed by its parent company to cut newsroom staff.

The Times reports that Robert Moore plans to step aside Oct. 6 in an effort to preserve reporting positions at the paper.

His resignation coincides with the departure of Lilia Castillo Jones, the president of the Times and several sister properties in New Mexico, whose position was eliminated by the USA Today Network, a division of Gannett.

The 57-year-old Moore has twice served as the top editor at the Times. He left in 2006 to helm the Fort Collins Coloradoan before returning to El Paso five years later.

He has received a number of journalism awards, including the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award from the National Press Foundation.

