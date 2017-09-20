Ex-FBI boss hails dismissal of 'malicious' defamation suit

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Former FBI Director Louis Freeh (LOO'-ee free) says he's not surprised a judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Penn State's former president.

Freeh called the lawsuit "frivolous and malicious" in a statement issued after the judge's ruling Wednesday.

Graham Spanier (SPAN'-yur) sued Freeh over a 2012 report he issued on Penn State's handling of the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal.

Freeh's lawyers said the lawsuit should be dismissed, citing Spanier's March child endangerment conviction.

Senior Judge Robert Eby says lawyers for both sides agree the conviction bars Spanier from pursuing his civil claims.

Spanier faces two months in jail. He's free on bail while he appeals.