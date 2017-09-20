Family pays tribute to slain British kayaker

LONDON — The family of a British woman murdered while attempting to kayak the length of the Amazon on her own have paid tribute to the former school principal.

The siblings of Emma Kelty, in a statement released by the U.K. Foreign Office, describe the family's pride in their "active and determined sister."

The 43-year-old Londoner was last heard from on Sept. 13, after she posted comments on social media sharing her fear of being robbed or murdered in a remote jungle area of northern Brazil that is used by drug traffickers.

Brazil's navy said in a statement issued Saturday that Kelty was between the cities of Codajas and Coari when she activated an emergency beacon. Her kayak and some personal belongings have been recovered.