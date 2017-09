Filing: Auto training centre funds laundered through hospice

DETROIT — A federal court filing says money stolen from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center was laundered through a fake Detroit-area hospice centre .

The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press report that Tuesday's filing is a government forfeiture complaint that seeks to keep $292,000 seized from bank accounts connected to Hospice of Metropolitan Detroit. More than $4 million in training and education funds intended for autoworkers was stolen.

The government says some of the money was funneled from the hospice centre to Monica Morgan, the wife of late UAW vice-president General Holiefield. Holiefield negotiated with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the UAW. He died in 2015.