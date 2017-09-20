Former NFL cheerleader completes weekend prison stays

DOVER, Del. — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.

Fifty-year-old Molly Shattuck of Baltimore, a mother of three, was sentenced in 2015 to two years probation and ordered to report every other weekend, for 48 weekends, to a secure probation centre , where offenders live in communal barracks and are assigned chores.

A Department of Correction spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Shattuck, who remains a registered sex offender, completed her weekend visits Aug. 20.

But court records show that prosecutors are seeking to extend Shattuck's probation because of outstanding issues regarding restitution.