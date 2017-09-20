Frat at Cornell to close amid black student beating probe

ITHACA, N.Y. — A national fraternity says it will close its Cornell University chapter in the wake of an investigation into an attack against a black student by a white student that police say may have been racially motivated.

Psi Upsilon's alumni board of governors told the Ivy League school on Tuesday that the chapter would be closed immediately. Cornell banned the chapter last year for violating the university's conduct code.

The New York Times reports that students who may have been involved in the fraternity were accused of attacking the student on Friday. Ithaca police say the student was beaten and called a racial epithet.

Police say they've charged 19-year-old John Greenwood with assault. University officials say he's a Cornell student.