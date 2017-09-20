German government supports new definition of anti-Semitism

BERLIN — The German government has given its backing to a new definition of anti-Semitism intended to inform the work of schools, police and courts.

During its last Cabinet meeting before Sunday's national election, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers expressed their support for a definition of anti-Semitism that includes attacks against religious institutions, the state of Israel and non-Jews who are attacked for anti-Semitic reasons.

Officials say the decision has no immediate legal implications but is intended to send a signal "that the German government strongly supports the fight against anti-Semitism at all levels."

The European Jewish Congress applauded Wednesday's decision, which follows a similar move by Britain, Austria and Romania.