German government supports new definition of anti-Semitism
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — The German government has given its backing to a new definition of anti-Semitism intended to inform the work of schools, police and courts.
During its last Cabinet meeting before Sunday's national election, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers expressed their support for a definition of anti-Semitism that includes attacks against religious institutions, the state of Israel and non-Jews who are attacked for anti-Semitic reasons.
Officials say the decision has no immediate legal implications but is intended to send a signal "that the German government strongly supports the fight against anti-Semitism at all levels."
The European Jewish Congress applauded Wednesday's decision, which follows a similar move by Britain, Austria and Romania.
The nationalist Alternative for Germany party, some of whose members have expressed anti-Semitic views, is expected to enter parliament Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Councillors 'frustrated' over lack of accessible transit in Halifax
-
Pedal power only as council bans motorized bicycles on Halifax parks and trails
-
Sparks fly between candidates after first official mayoral debate
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas