News / World

German government supports new definition of anti-Semitism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, fifth from left, leads the last cabinet of the German government ahead of Germany's general elections at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. General election take place in Germany on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, fifth from left, leads the last cabinet of the German government ahead of Germany's general elections at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. General election take place in Germany on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN — The German government has given its backing to a new definition of anti-Semitism intended to inform the work of schools, police and courts.

During its last Cabinet meeting before Sunday's national election, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers expressed their support for a definition of anti-Semitism that includes attacks against religious institutions, the state of Israel and non-Jews who are attacked for anti-Semitic reasons.

Officials say the decision has no immediate legal implications but is intended to send a signal "that the German government strongly supports the fight against anti-Semitism at all levels."

The European Jewish Congress applauded Wednesday's decision, which follows a similar move by Britain, Austria and Romania.

The nationalist Alternative for Germany party, some of whose members have expressed anti-Semitic views, is expected to enter parliament Sunday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular