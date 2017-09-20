Girl, 5, is thrown from SUV, killed in fiery highway crash

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — A tractor-trailer has slammed into an SUV that was disabled on a New Jersey highway, ejecting a 5-year-old girl and killing her and causing a massive fire.

The fiery crash occurred early Wednesday on the southbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Windsor.

State police Lt. Ted Shafer says the 5-year-old girl was in an SUV that struck a concrete barrier on the turnpike and became disabled.

One tractor-trailer stopped to offer assistance. But then a second truck carrying a load of batteries hit the SUV, leading to a fire that engulfed all three vehicles in flames.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the second truck suffered minor injuries.