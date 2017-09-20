Government seeks prison time for Weiner in sexting case
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors says former Congressman Anthony Weiner should go to prison for about two years for engaging in sexting with a 15-year-old girl.
Prosecutors filed papers in Manhattan federal court Wednesday urging a judge to send a message at sentencing Monday.
The 53-year-old New York Democrat said in a submission last week that he is undergoing treatment and was profoundly sorry for subjecting the North Carolina high school student to what his lawyers called his "deep sickness."
As part of a plea bargain, Weiner has agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Hard-working immigrant from India died a brutal death — over $113: DiManno
-
Therapy dog mistaken for wolf, shot and killed near Whistler, B.C.
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16