Inmate evacuated by Irma, dies after leaping from moving bus

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say an inmate has died after leaping from a moving bus as he was being returned to a prison that was evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Wysocky tells the SunSentinel t hat 23-year-old Camilo Quintero jumped from an emergency exit window of a bus as it travelled on Florida's Turnpike on Monday. He landed in the roadway and was taken to Delray Beach Medical Center where he died Tuesday.