Inmate evacuated by Irma, dies after leaping from moving bus
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say an inmate has died after leaping from a moving bus as he was being returned to a prison that was evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Wysocky tells the SunSentinel t hat 23-year-old Camilo Quintero jumped from an emergency exit window of a bus as it
Quintero was being taken back to the South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Florida City, south of Miami.