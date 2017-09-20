Japan's emperor visits shrine for ancient Korean settlers
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japan's Emperor Akihito has visited a shrine dedicated to ancient Korean settlers in a small town north of Tokyo.
Palace officials say Akihito, accompanied by his wife, Empress Michiko, paid respects Wednesday at the Koma Shrine as part of his two-day private study trip to the region. Akihito has made short trips to learn local history, tradition and culture for more than a decade.
Koma Shrine says nearly 1,800 Koreans settled in the area in the 7th century.
The 83-year-old Akihito also viewed red spider lilies at a nearby park.
Akihito has noted an ancient Japanese document citing a link between Japanese monarchy and the Korean dynasty, as he expressed friendship with South Korea.
Preparations for his abdication are underway after he expressed his wish to retire last year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Beyoncé fans surprised as accident puts Ottawa punk band Zex on her album
-
Hard-working immigrant from India died a brutal death — over $113: DiManno
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas
-
Photos Metro Vancouver vs. Nardwuar, on his 30th on-air anniversary