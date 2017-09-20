Judge admits stealing from his court office, fire department

READING, Pa. — A Pennsylvania district judge has pleaded guilty to charges of stealing money from his court office and from a fire department where he served as treasurer.

Berks County Magisterial District Judge Timothy Dougherty (DAWK'-er-tee) pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft and misapplication of trusted property. Other theft counts and charges of conflict of interest and receiving stolen property were dismissed.

Prosecutors say the judge stole more than $15,000 from his office, which collects fines and court costs. They say he stole nearly $98,000 from the Wyomissing Volunteer Fire Company.