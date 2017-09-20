News / World

Judge: Inmate drug reaction wasn't enough to stop execution

FILE ‚Äì This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Gary Otte, convicted of shooting two people to death in back-to-back robberies in February 1992. Ohio could be on track to resume executions at a regular pace after putting two condemned killers to death in the past three months. The state executed child killer Ronald Phillips in July and Otte on Sept. 13, 2017 in the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. Witnesses said Phillips did not appear to be distressed. Otte‚Äôs chest rose and fell several times over two minutes in a fashion similar to some executions in the past. Ohio went more than three years without an execution as it struggled to find a source for drugs used in lethal injection. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections via AP, File)

FILE ‚Äì This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Gary Otte, convicted of shooting two people to death in back-to-back robberies in February 1992. Ohio could be on track to resume executions at a regular pace after putting two condemned killers to death in the past three months. The state executed child killer Ronald Phillips in July and Otte on Sept. 13, 2017 in the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. Witnesses said Phillips did not appear to be distressed. Otte‚Äôs chest rose and fell several times over two minutes in a fashion similar to some executions in the past. Ohio went more than three years without an execution as it struggled to find a source for drugs used in lethal injection. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge says the physical reaction of an Ohio inmate being put to death wasn't enough to stop the execution under current legal precedent governing lethal injection in the state.

Judge Michael Merz also says it was likely too late for him to act by the time attorneys for inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tee) reached him by phone last week.

Merz explained in a weekend ruling his decision not to stop Otte's execution on Sept 13.

An attorney who contacted Merz after the execution started said there were signs Otte was crying, clenching his hands and that his stomach was heaving.

Merz said the description wasn't enough to override an appeals court ruling this summer stating that the likelihood of pain after the injection of the sedative midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam) didn't violate the constitution.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular