Kenya Supreme Court says why it annulled presidential poll

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's Supreme Court is delivering its full judgment on why it annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

The court annulled Kenyatta's victory in the August 8 election saying there were irregularities and illegalities, in response to opposition leader Raila Odinga's petition challenging the official results that Kenyatta won with 54 per cent of the vote. The electoral commission has set Oct. 17 as the date for a fresh election.