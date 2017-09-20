Legal services business is adding 80 positions in Delaware

GREENVILLE, Del. — One of the oldest legal-service businesses in the country is hiring 80 information technology workers in Delaware and adding three European offices.

The News Journal reports CSC, formerly known as Corporation Service Co., added the positions along with offices in London, Luxembourg and Dublin. The Greenville-based business handles several services, including securing web addresses and handling legal documents.

The expansion comes as mergers at financial institutions have reduced the company's competitors and created a need for more business services.

The new hires are expected to be in place by next year with the majority focused on the company's Digital Brand Services, which assists large corporations in acquiring an internet domain and protecting it from threats.

CSC has roughly 2,500 workers around the globe including 1,000 at its Delaware corporate headquarters.

