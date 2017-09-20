Magnitude-6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
KAMAISHI, Japan — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has hit off the coast of Japan.
A massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused meltdowns at three reactors in the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Fewer than 40 reports of people feeling Thursday's quake were registered on the Geological Survey
It comes as Mexico is reeling from a magnitude-7.1 earthquake that collapsed buildings and killed at least 225 people.
